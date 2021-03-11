11th Century inscription found near Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: An 11th century inscription of Raja Raja I period was recently found in a village near Thanjavur. The piece of stone with inscriptions was found in the backyard of AS Mohan of Arulmozhipettai. This region, known earlier as Arunmozhidevanpettai, got the name of Raja Raja I (985-1014). Mani Maran, a scholar from Saraswathi Mahal Library, G Thillai Govindarajan, headmaster of a school and G Jayalakshmi, a school teacher, inspected the inscription.

Later, Mani Maran said, “The village was a settlement on the outskirts of Chola capital of Thanjavur. There is a large lake called ‘Samuthiram Eri’ in the village dug up during the Chola period. The lake feeds two irrigation canals, which originate on its northern bank. One of them is called Logamadevi canal and the other, Arunmozhi Devan canal.

While repairing the sluice of the latter, this piece of stone with inscription was found. The contractors reportedly left it nearby and it was kept in the backyard of the house of Mohan. Four lines of the inscription, which are not complete, could not be read.”

More pieces of sculpture

The inscription talks about grant of land, he added. “It has the name of an official called ‘Vanavan Moovendha Velan’. He was one of the officials of higher echelon during the reign of Raja Raja I. His name appears in the inscriptions found in Tiruppurambiyam and Karanthai.

The language in the newly found inscription is akin to that found in the Karanthai inscription, which was dated to 17th regnal year of Raja Raja I. So, the newly found inscription can also be dated to that period,” Mani Maran said. Besides the inscription, several pieces of sculptures were found strewn around in many places.