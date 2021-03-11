STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

11th Century inscription found near Thanjavur

An 11th century inscription of Raja Raja I period was recently found in a village near Thanjavur.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

The inscription talks about grant of land and has the name of an official called ‘Vanavan Moovendha Velan’ | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:  An 11th century inscription of Raja Raja I period was recently found in a village near Thanjavur. The piece of stone with inscriptions was found in the backyard of AS Mohan of Arulmozhipettai. This region, known earlier as Arunmozhidevanpettai, got the name of Raja Raja I (985-1014). Mani Maran, a scholar from Saraswathi Mahal Library, G Thillai Govindarajan, headmaster of a school and G Jayalakshmi, a school teacher, inspected the inscription.

Later, Mani Maran said, “The village was a settlement on the outskirts of Chola capital of Thanjavur. There is a large lake called ‘Samuthiram Eri’ in the village dug up during the Chola period. The lake feeds two irrigation canals, which originate on its northern bank. One of them is called Logamadevi canal and the other, Arunmozhi Devan canal.

While repairing the sluice of the latter, this piece of stone with inscription was found. The contractors reportedly left it nearby and it was kept in the backyard of the house of Mohan.  Four lines of the inscription, which are not complete, could not be read.”

More pieces of sculpture
The inscription talks about grant of land, he added. “It has the name of an official called ‘Vanavan Moovendha Velan’. He was one of the officials of higher echelon during the reign of Raja Raja I. His name appears in the inscriptions found in Tiruppurambiyam and Karanthai.

The language in the newly found inscription is akin to that found in the Karanthai inscription, which was dated to 17th regnal year of Raja Raja I. So, the newly found inscription can also be dated to that period,” Mani Maran said. Besides the inscription, several pieces of sculptures were found strewn around in many places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp