Environmentalist ‘Maram’ Karuppaiya passes away, wanted funeral visitors to be given saplings

He planted traditional varieties like Neem, Pungan and Tamarind trees. Many of the saplings planted by him have grown into a large tree now.

Published: 14th March 2021 03:37 AM

‘Maram’ Karuppaiya

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Famous environmentalist ‘Maram’ Karuppaiya (88) passed away at Kallur village in Ariyalur district on Friday night. Environmental and social activists paid tribute to Karuppaiya, while his relatives gave tree saplings to those who came to pay homage, marking the environmentalist’s last wish.  

In the past 15 years, Karuppaiya has personally planted saplings in more than 20 districts, including Perambalur, Ariyalur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar. He planted over two lakh saplings at the Collectorate, SP Office, schools, temples, certain cement factories and other places, where the saplings would be properly maintained. 

He planted traditional varieties like Neem, Pungan and Tamarind trees. Many of the saplings planted by him have grown into a large tree now. He was felicitated by various District Collectors and officials and was fondly called ‘Maram’ Karuppaiya by villagers.

According to sources, Karuppaiya’s son, Sengamalam (61), was taking care of him as he was suffering from ill health for more than a year. Knowing about his condition, the State government had provided assistance. 

Sengamalam said, “My father loved nature. He would often tell us that a man should not only think of his family, but also about good air to live. He shared with us the benefits of growing trees. We believe planting tree saplings can protect nature. My father planted saplings without any expectation. But, he has earned the love of lot of people. My father told us before his death that saplings should be given to those who come to his funeral.”

