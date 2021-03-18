MDMK promises to enhance field of alternative medicine
CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Wednesday released the party’s election manifesto, and promised to take steps to enhance the field of alternative medicine, including allopathy. The manifesto further promised to urge the government
to bring out a separate budget for agriculture, an agriculture college in every district, total prohibition, and white paper on OBC reservation in public sector companies, among others.