An evenly poised fight in Vedaranyam

NAGAPATTINAM: Prone to natural calamities thanks to its proximity to the sea, Vedaranyam is facing elections after going through a rough patch when cyclone Gaja ravaged the coastal region. Populated by people with multiple livelihoods such as agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, fishing, and salt production, the constituency has a significant number of people from economically backward sections. Handlooms and Textiles Minister OS Manian (67) from AIADMK, a local strongman, is taking on DMK’s SK Vetharathinam (63), who had won this seat thrice in the past.

Manian has been the local face of the AIADMK in Nagapattinam district by participating in distribution of government’s welfare schemes. He played key roles in the completed projects such as Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute in Thalaignayiru, dozens of bridges in Vedaranyam and Thalaignayiru blocks, and distribution of land documents to the underprivileged. He was also instrumental in bringing Vetha Apparel Park to Ayakkaranpulam and Food Park to Vanduvancheri.

The minister is confident of repeating his victory. He said, “Amma’s government served for the welfare of people and succeeded in implementing multiple projects in Vedaranyam during my tenure. I look forward to a big win at a personal and party level based on our performance.”

Vetharathinam had created a vacuum of leadership for the DMK in the constituency after leaving the party in 2011 when he was denied a ticket. Now, he is back with the party which is counting on him to deliver a victory as he has never lost elections for the DMK. He is facing the elections for the fourth time on a DMK ticket.

Vetharathinam said, “People are unhappy with the governance and performance of OS Manian. DMK will set it right after it comes to power. DMK will win big in the election and will regain the fortress of Vedaranyam.”

Issues facing segment

Vedaranyam is still recovering from the impact of cyclone Gaja. Many victims are yet to get the concrete houses the government had promised. “Desilting of waterways and construction of tail-end regulators need to be ensured so that farmers can cultivate without intrusion of saltwater or sea water,” said VP Muruganantham, a farmer from Oradiyambalam.

Villagers in Pushpavanam had been demanding a structure for protection after calcareous ooze in the form of marine clay was deposited in the village under the impact of the cyclone. The fishers from Vedaranyam are often caught in conflicts with the armed forces, fishers and unidentified assailants from Sri Lanka regarding alleged trespassing of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

They want the dispute between the two countries to be resolved amicably. They are also unhappy with a few villages still indulging in banned fishing practices. “A harbour in Kodiyakarai is a long-pending demand. If built, the harbour will be of great help as fishers from several villages come to Kodiyakarai to fish in Palk Strait,” said S Anantharaman, a fisher from Kodiyakarai.