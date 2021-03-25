STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lankan Navy arrests 20 Indian fishermen, detains two boats

The fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, were picked up from near Katchatheevu on Wednesday night by the Lankan navy, a senior Fisheries department official said.

Published: 25th March 2021 11:02 AM

Tamil Nadu Fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 20 Indian fishermen and detained two boats for allegedly fishing in that country's waters, officials here said on Thursday.

They have been taken to a local naval camp there for further probe and are likely to be handed over to Lankan Fisheries authorities to be isolated along with the detained boats, officials said.

Fishermen association representatives expressed concern over such repeated instances of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu being arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and urged the Centre and state government to ensure their early release.

