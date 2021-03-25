STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why Valparai segment has only six candidates in fray?

While tens of candidates are in the fray in most Assembly constituencies, in 11 segments alone the numbers are in single digits.

Published: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

FILE PICTURE

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While tens of candidates are in the fray in most Assembly constituencies, in 11 segments alone the numbers are in single digits. Of these 11, six are reserved segments. Among them, Bhavanisagar and Valparai have the least candidates in fray – six. In 2016, the number was marginally better in Valparai, at ten. So, why are the number of contestants so low in Valparai? The sheer location of the constituency makes poll work a back-breaking task for most.

Campaigning is arduous and time-consuming as candidates have to travel between hills and the plains for canvassing votes. Of the electorate strength of 2,05,335 in the constituency, Valparai, the hill town, has nearly 60,000 voters, while the rest are in the plains of Aliyar, Anamalai, etc. Tea leaf plucking, coconut farming and tourism-related activities are primary livelihood options here.

Valparai has a strong base of trade unions attached to CPI (AITUC), MDMK (MLF), DMK (LPF) and AIADMK (ATP). Independent candidates are unable to withstand the influence of these unions among the voters. “The number of independent candidates here is less since it is a reserved constituency.

Also, independent candidates are mostly economically weak unlike the candidates of political parties. If a candidate wants to go campaigning, he has to reach Valparai from the plains which takes more than two hours of journey.  An independent candidate will be required to spend at least Rs 1 lakh for printing pamphlets and towards transportation cost,” said a Valparaibased AIADMK functionary.

Former Valparai MLA M Arumugam of CPI, who is also contesting from here in the upcoming elections in the DMK alliance, said only major political parties can win here as trade union movement is strong in Valparai. Arumugam added, “If an independent candidate from the plains wanted to contest in Valparai constituency, voters here will not be aware of his face. Likewise, the people of the plains will not know somebody from Valparai.”

TAGS
Valparai Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
