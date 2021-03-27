FreeTNTemples: People gather in support

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of #FreeTNTemples, a movement started by Sadhguru to release temples from government control, thousands of people from across Tamil Nadu gathered and expressed support in 11 famous temples in different districts.

According to a statement, people gathered at Saidapet Kaaraneeshwarar Temple in Chennai, Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, Srirangam Ranganatha Swami Temple in Tiruchy, Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram, Kothandaramar Temple in Salem, Vedhapureeswarar Temple in Puducherry, Sree Thanumalayan Temple in Nagercoil, Sangameshwarar Temple in Erode, Brigadeeshwara Temple in Thanjavur, Maruthamalai Temple in Coimbatore and Nellaippar Temple in Tirunelveli. They sang devotional songs including Thevaram, Kanda Sashti Kavasam and Amman songs for an hour. They were joined by Isha Samskriti students as well as volunteers.

Sadhguru launched the Free TN temples campaign at the beginning of this month. He termed it a campaign born out of “deep pain” and urged the government that the “anguished cry of the community must be heard.” He also wrote open letters to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and MK Stalin, urging them to address the issue in their manifestos.