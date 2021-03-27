Postal ballot voting begins in Tamil Nadu

Voters above the age of 80 years and persons with disabilities voted through postal ballots across the State on Friday. Here’s how it went
12.87 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu are above the age of 80
1,51, 830 of them submitted forms to vote via postal ballots
4.81 lakh voters in the State have disabilities
45,568 of them sought to avail the facility to vote from home
- 35 people working for the railways, airports, fort and other institutions also submitted forms to vote through postal ballots
- As per Election Commission norms, polling officials, accompanied by police and representatives of political parties, went to voters’ houses to collect their votes
- On Day 1, some elderly voters demanded a separate table to vote with privacy. In some places, people cast their votes in front of staff and policemen