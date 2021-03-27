Postal ballot voting begins in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

Voters above the age of 80 years and persons with disabilities voted through postal ballots across the State on Friday. Here’s how it went

12.87 lakh voters in Tamil Nadu are above the age of 80

1,51, 830 of them submitted forms to vote via postal ballots

4.81 lakh voters in the State have disabilities

45,568 of them sought to avail the facility to vote from home