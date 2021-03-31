Nuke equipment from Hungary shipped for Kudankulam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 impacting the supply of equipment to Kudankulam nuclear power plant from European firms belonging to the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), a solution was worked out jointly so that the equipment could be shipped to India without containers, according to a release from Rosatom.

The ship Industrial Ruby, carrying the 24th batch of equipment for the plant, left the port of St Petersburg on March 16. Among other equipment, the ship carries a new type of reactor coolant pump manufactured by Ganz EMM Ltd (Hungary), a company that belongs to JSC Atomenergomash, the machine building division of Rosatom.

The closure of European borders due to the pandemic complicated equipment acceptance, the release said. As a rule, equipment for Kudankulam plant from European countries is shipped in containers. However, this lot comprising equipment manufactured in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and other European suppliers is uncontainerised. The equipment includes pumps, ventilation and pipe valves, the release stated. “This includes the production prototype of reactor coolant pump of the new type manufactured by Ganz.

In the history of nuclear power plant construction, it is the first pump manufactured under the Russian design with prevailing application of duplex and super duplex steels that are especially resistant to corrosive impact of tropical sea water”, said Alexander Kvasha, Deputy Director for Projects in India - Technical Director of JSC ASE.

“It is unique due to the special design parameters intended for operation in tropical marine climate.” The vessel left Hamburg on March 22 and is expected to arrive in the second half of 2021, the release added. Other equipment being supplied include air locks, pumping equipment, penetrations, valves, switchgear cabinets.