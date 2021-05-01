Exempt us from reading meters: TANGEDCO staff

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Minsaravariya Tholilar and Poriyalar Ikkiya Sanagam urged TANGEDCO to exempt assessors from taking meter readings, considering the surging Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to TNIE, its secretary K Veerasamy said, “Many TANGEDCO staff succumbed to the viral infection. In this situation, the corporation must temporarily suspend meter reading works as an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Besides, the assessors are also unable to access all places as some are being contained. So, consumers should be allowed to pay their last month’s electricity bill for this time too, like last year.”

A field staff, G Ramani from Coimbatore, requested the corporation to temporarily suspend the Agri reading works and GIS mapping and prioritise the essential tasks to help his fellow workers not get infected. “TANGEDCO should function only with 50 per cent of the office staff on a rotational basis,” he urged.