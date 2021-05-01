STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Elections: Celebrations to go online for winning party this year

If you thought organising virtual political meetings and conferences was going hi-tech, think again. It’s time celebrations went online.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: If you thought organising virtual political meetings and conferences was going hi-tech, think again. It’s time celebrations went online. According to sources, several political parties and groups have planned to come together virtually on the day of counting.

With authorities preventing celebrations outdoors on May 2, supporters of political parties and candidates are planning to organise gatherings digitally. Ravishankar Ayyakannu, a DMK supporter, says, “We have planned to organise a meeting on Streamyard from 12 pm on Sunday. By that time, we will get to know which party is taking the lead. We are planning to live stream the discussions and celebrations which may stretch for the whole day on a prominent Youtube channel and Facebook page. We will be discussing the votes polled by candidates, sellable points during campaign in particular constituency and reasons for victory or failure.”

Aravind of PMK from Jayankondam says, “If the situation were normal, we would gather on roads in large numbers to celebrate the results. Now, we are planning to organise a meeting with friends on Zoom.” Olivannan Gopalakrishnan, a publisher, said, “We, a group of friends, worked for four candidates. They are our personal friends. We will be hosting a virtual meeting among ourselves to have discussions.  

Exit poll predictions always fail: Minister
Madurai: After taking the second shot of Covid-19 vaccination here on Friday, Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology, RB Udhayakumar said the exit poll predictions always fail in Tamil Nadu.  Addressing the media at Government Rajaji Hospital, the minister said that in 2016, it was predicted that DMK would win the polls.

“However, contrary to the prediction, AIADMK swept the polls by a huge margin. This is an example of how such predictions fail in Tamil Nadu. DMK might be happy for a couple of days with these predictions but none could predict the mind of Tamil Nadu people,” he added. 

