STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

'I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin...': DMK president takes oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Along with him, 33 Cabinet colleagues were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Published: 07th May 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

MK Stalin sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday morning took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time and it was the sixth state government formed by the DMK.

"I, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin..," he said expanding his initials while taking oath at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

At 69, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is the oldest first-time Chief Minister in the history of Tamil Nadu. Be that as it may, he has over five decades of political experience. Son of veteran politician M Karunanidhi, he was no stranger to politics growing up. Over the years, he has donned many roles in the State’s administrative machinery, with some of them being Deputy CM and the Opposition leader. It is also to be noted that it is Stalin’s seventh term as an MLA.

He is the 26th Chief Minister of the state. Along with him, 33 Cabinet colleagues (see full list below) were also sworn in by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Leaders from alliance parties including Congress's P Chidambaram, MDMK chief Vaiko, KS Alagiri of Congress, Lok Sabha MPs Dhayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi, MLAs of DMK and family members, former CM O Panneerselvam, GK Mani of PMK, actor Kamal Haasan of MNM, I-PAC founder Prasanth Kishore, high court judges and top state officials took part in the ceremony.

Besides, MK Stalin’s wife Durga, his son and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and others took part.

Earlier, MK Stalin started to Raj Bhavan from his house at 8.45 am and he reached the Raj Bhavan around 8.55 am. He was welcomed by Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan by offering a flower bouquet.

At 9 am, Governor Banwarilal Purohit reached the function venue and he was welcomed by chief MK Stalin by offering the flower bouquet. Subsequently, MK Stalin introduced the ministers. Later, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan invited Governor to administer the oath and secrecy to the elected members.

ALSO READ: Managing Corona first big challenge for Stalin Govt

During the swear-in-ceremony, the participants were frequently requested to adhere to COVID protocols and the function commenced at 9.02 am and ended by 10.15 am. 

Stalin is likely to reach the Secretariat after assuming charge as the Chief Minister and is expected that he will sign an important announcement. 

Here are the cabinet members and their portfolis:

1. M K Stalin: Chief Minister Public, General Administration, Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Other All India Service, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Initiatives, Special Programme Implementation, Welfare of Differently abled persons.

2. Duraimurugan: Minister for Water Resources Irrigation Projects including small Irrigation, Legislative Assembly, Governor and Ministry, Elections and Passports, Minerals and Mines.

3. K N Nehru: Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

4 I Periyasamy: Minister for Co-operation, Statistics and Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

5 K Ponmudi: Minister for Higher Education including Higher Education Technical Education, Electronics, Science and Technology.

6 E V Velu: Minister for Public Works (Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports).

7 M R K Panneerselvam: Minister for Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Agro Service Co-operatives, Horticulture, Sugarcane Excise, Sugarcane Development and Waste Land Development.

8 K K S S R Ramachandran: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Revenue, District Revenue Establishment, Deputy Collectors, Disaster Management.

9 Thangam Thennarasu: Minister for Industries Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archeology.

10 S Reghupathy: Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption.

11 S Muthusamy: Minister for Housing and Urban Development Housing, Rural Housing, Town Planning projects and Housing Development, Accommodation Control, Town Planning, Urban Development and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

12 K R Periakaruppan: Minister for Rural Development, Panchayats and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation Programmes, Rural Indebtedness.

13 T M Anbarasan: Minister for Rural Industries including cottage industries, small Industries, Slum Clearance Board.

14 M P Saminathan: Minister for Information & Publicity Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Newsprint Control, Stationery and Printing, Government Press.

15. P. Geetha Jeevan: Minister for Social Welfare & Women Empowerment Women and Children Welfare including Social Welfare, Orphanages and Correctional Administration, Integrated Child Development Scheme and Beggar Homes and Social Reforms & Nutritious Meal Programme

16 Anitha R Radhakrishnan: Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Fisheries and Fisheries Development Corporation and Animal Husbandry

17 S R Rajakannappan: Minister for Transport, Nationalised Transport and Motor Vehicles Act.

18 K Ramachandran: Minister for Forests

19 R Sakkarapani: Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control.

20. Senthil Balaji: Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise Conventional Energy Development, Prohibition and Excise, Molasses.

21 R Gandhi: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Khadi and Village Industries Board.

22 Ma Subramanian: Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

23 P Moorthy: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration Commercial Taxes, Registration and Stamp Act, Weights and Measures, Debt Relief including legislation on Money lending, Chits and Registration of Companies

24. S S Sivasankar: Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare

25 P K Sekarbabu: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments

26 Palanivel Thiagarajan: Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Planning, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Pension allowances.

27. S M Nasar: Minister for Milk & Dairy Development Milk and Dairy Development

28 Gingee K S Masthan: Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minorities Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees and Wakf Board.

29. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi: Minister for School Education

30 Siva V Meyyanathan: Minister for Environment - Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Environment and Pollution Control, Youth Welfare and Sports Development

31 C V Ganesan: Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment

32 T Mano Thangaraj: Minister for Information Technology Information Technology

33 M Mathiventhan: Minister for Tourism Tourism and Tourism Development Corporation

34. N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj: Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare, Hill Tribes and Bonded Labour Welfare.

The following are the new faces in the cabinet:

R Sakkarapani, R Gandhi, Ma Subramanian, P Moorthy, SS Sivasankar, PK Sekar Babu, Palanivel Thiagarajan, KS Masthan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Siva V Meyyanathan, CV Ganesan, T Mano Thangaraj, M Mathiventhan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj.

(With Online Desk inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu chief minister Coronavirus Swearing in ceremony Tamil Nadu cabinet chennai DMK
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp