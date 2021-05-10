STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Being the change: Volunteers on the frontlines of Tamil Nadu's COVID battle

Along with 15 friends, Riya Gupta started volunteering online two weeks ago when the non-availability of beds and oxygen started hitting the headlines.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Medical student Riya Gupta and Haritha Manohar

Medical student Riya Gupta and Haritha Manohar

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While the government was busy recommending Twitter to pull down messages for help, volunteers reached out to those who sent the messages and played the roles of ‘Good Samaritans’ to perfection. 

Riya Gupta, a 20-year-old medical student in the city, wakes up at 6 am everyday to finish her college work so she can focus on arranging blood and plasma for the messages she receives on her Instagram page.

Along with 15 friends, she started volunteering online two weeks ago when the non-availability of beds and oxygen started hitting the headlines.

"There is a donor, a patient and the blood bank. Since there is no way to connect them together, we act as moderators. We have set up a database where donors can register and we will call them once the requirement comes," says Riya Gupta. 

A few days ago, Riya got a call at around 6 am. A COVID-positive pregnant woman had been admitted for C-section delivery and needed B-ve blood, one of the rare groups. "We only had  four hours before the surgery. We started waking up friends and relatives asking for the blood. Finally, one of my friends’ parents agreed to donate and reached the hospital at 7.30 am. Her surgery was successful. She gave birth to a healthy child and is recovering," said Riya. 

Riya has now gone one step ahead and started a Tinder profile where people can register as donors for blood and plasma. Interestingly, more than 70 donors have registered and now, they have a database so that they can contact persons nearby particular hospitals to enable faster help. 

Riya's group members are mostly medicos who use their contacts in the respective hospitals to arrange blood and beds for patients, a strategy that has reduced response time. However, the job is not without its share of heartbreaks.

Sometimes, they receive news that the patient they had helped has died. “It is sad but we come to peace with the fact that we tried everything we could,” says Riya. People willing to donate blood or plasma can register at https://linktr.ee/Blooddonorconnect.

Another volunteer who did not wish to be named said that he has taken leave from work for two weeks. "When I started, it was manageable but now there are more requests. I need to dedicate time for calling and verifications. I believe it is things like these that nurture the soul," said Henry (name changed), a resident of Chennai, who works in a MNC.

Haritha Manohar, a postgraduate Journalism student from Pondicherry University, sits everyday with one set of earphones attached to the phone and another attached to the laptop for online class. On the phone, she responds to SOS messages on Instagram. When she received a request for a bed in the city for an elderly woman, she contacted several hospitals, skipped her lunch and asked her friend to record the class so she could listen later. 

"After a few hours I found there was a bed available in another private hospital and informed the woman’s son. Few days later, I received a call from the elderly woman. She could not talk yet she blessed me and my family," says Haritha, adding that it was one of her life’s best moments. You can follow her at haritha_journal on Instagram (https://instagram.com/haritha._)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID Good Samaritans Tamil Nadu COVID COVID warriora COVID heroes
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp