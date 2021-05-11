Keezhadi excavations suspended across TN due to Covid

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA/ THOOTHUKUDI: The 7th phase of excavation in Keezhadi were temporarily stopped in view of the lockdown. The phase started on February 13 at four sites – Konthagai, Keezhadi, Agaram and Manalur villages – in Sivaganga district. The State government, to curb the spread of the virus, announced a statewide lockdown, following which, the Archeological Department announced a temporary stoppage of the activities. The date of commencement of the works in the State would be announced later.

In Thoothukudi district, the excavations began on February 26 in three sites – Korkai, Adichanalluar and Sivagalai here. While the excavation at Adichanallur and Sivagalai is at its second phase, Korkai excavation is at its first phase. In Adichanallur, one of the archaeological department staff tested positive for Covid-19, said sources. In Sivagalai, the archaeologists had to wind up excavation at six habitation sites and three burial sites.Excavation Director of Korkai Thangadurai said that they have covered all the trenches and artefacts by tarpaulins due to the summer rains. However, documentation processes are on, he added.

Deputy Director of Archaeological Department R Sivanandam told TNIE that the ongoing archaeological excavation at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district, Adichanallur, Sivagalai and Korkai and surrounding areas in Thoothukudi district, Kodumanal in Erode district, Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri, and Gangaikondacholapuram and Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district have been suspended owing to the lockdown till further instructions, he added.

Cases in the sites

In Adichanallur, one of the archaeological department staff tested positive for Covid-19, said sources. In Sivagalai reported more than 13 deaths for Covid-19