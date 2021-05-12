STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Department revises Covid-19 treatment guidelines

Amid rising cases and people scrambling for oxygen and ICU beds, the Health Department on Monday released a G.O. on revised Covid treatment protocol for the next 14 days.

Published: 12th May 2021 04:58 AM

COVID chennai cases

Volunteers spreading awareness about COVID-19 measures at Koyambedu market, in Chennai in this file photo. (R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid rising cases and people scrambling for oxygen and ICU beds, the Health Department on Monday released a G.O. on revised Covid treatment protocol for the next 14 days. The protocol was formulated to treat patients at all hospitals other than medical college hospitals, government hospitals and dedicated Covid hospitals. An expert committee held a meeting on Sunday and recommended the same.

According to the revised guidelines, people can be referred to Covid hospitals only if their saturation level falls below 90 and doesn’t improve even with oxygen support and medicines. Patients above the 90-level should be managed at Primary Health Centres and Covid Care Centres.

The guideline was issued to avoid crowding at medical college hospitals. In the protocol, the Health Department said, in any case, patients with saturation levels above 96, should not be admitted to hospitals.

The department also recommended Ivermectin, Paracetamol, Vitamin C, Zinc, and other drugs for patients with saturation above 96, but with symptoms of breathlessness, sore throat, myalgia, continuous fever, and loss of smell, among others. The G.O. added, patients maintaining saturation above 92 for three days can be discharged.

