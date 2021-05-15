STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Generous contributions continue to pour in to CM's COVID-19 relief fund in Tamil Nadu

Chancellor R Sethuraman, accompanied by Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, handed over the demand draft to Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Published: 15th May 2021 07:27 AM

R Sethuraman, Chancellor of SASTRA Deemed University, handing over a demand draft of Rs 1 crore to CM MK Stalin

R Sethuraman, Chancellor of SASTRA Deemed University, handing over a demand draft of Rs 1 crore to CM MK Stalin.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THANJAVUR: Contributions from people and entities from all walks of life continue to pour in to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund. On Friday, SASTRA donated Rs 1 crore to the fund. Chancellor R Sethuraman, accompanied by Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam, handed over the demand draft to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

It may be noted that SASTRA on May 8 handed over six ventilators to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital and the ESIC Hospital in Chennai, along with oxygen concentrators and flow meters worth Rs 55 lakh. 

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Friday invited a 59-year-old night watchman from Mayiladuthurai to his office after he learnt that the man had donated his one month’s salary - Rs 10,001 - to fund. The chief minister thanked Thangadurai and gave him a book as a token of his appreciation, an official release here said. 

Every paisa makes a difference

A few of the persons and entities who made the donations are:

  • All India Bank Employees Association - Rs 25 lakhs

  • TN Olympic Association - Rs 1 crore

  • Former minister Pongalur N Palaniswami - Rs 35 lakhs 

  • KPR Mill Limited, Kovai - Rs 1 crore

  • Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital - Rs 1 crore

  • Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai - Rs 1 crore

  • Naruvi Hospitals, Vellore - Rs 25 lakhs

  • Lalitha Jewellery Mart Private Limited - Rs 1 crore

  • Apex Laboratories (Soundarya Rajinikanth) - Rs 1 crore

  • Donation by Dravidar Kazhagam - Rs 1 crore

  • Donation by CSI Bishops in Madras -Rs 25 lakhs

Avoid presenting me bouquets, shawls: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday appealed to those visiting him to avoid presenting him with bouquets and shawls and advised ministers and MLAs to avoid receptions when they visit their districts and constituencies.

He exhorted them to focus on the works to protect the people from the pandemic. The chief minister, in a statement, said that many of those who called on him to hand over donations to the COVID-19 relief fund presented him with bouquets and shawls. "I have been insisting that instead of presenting bouquets and shawls, books can be presented. Hence, I request all those calling on me to avoid bringing bouquets and shawls," he said.

Referring to reports that receptions have been accorded to a few ministers and MLAs when they visited their districts and constituencies, he said: "These kinds of receptions, welcoming arches, placards etc., should be avoided. Let us earn the goodwill of the people through our acts and achievements."

