Oxygen shortage: Private hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Salem threaten to stop admissions

Published: 15th May 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers keep a watch on patients in a ward at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai

Representational photo (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Private hospitals in Salem on Friday shifted several COVID patients in ICUs  to the Salem GH citing shortage of oxygen. The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the executive committee of IMA Salem chapter in the morning where a resolution was passed to not admit COVID cases until oxygen supply was ensured.  

Following the intervention by DMK MLA R Rajendran, the issue was sorted out in the afternoon. A health official said private hospitals did not want oxygen  produced by JSW plant to be sent to other districts.

Salem gets eight metric tonnes of oxygen from the plant, which is distributed to private hospitals. Salem faced shortage of two metric tonnes, the official said adding that it could be managed by optimum use of resources.

IMA Salem president Dr N Balamurugan said, "The district administration had the power to supply oxygen to hospitals and we received 14 MT. On Thursday, the Health and Industries departments gave only 7 MT. Due to this, we were unable to admit patients."

Collector SA Raman said officials were assessing requirements of hospitals and supplying oxygen.

