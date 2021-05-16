STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Terror case: NIA sleuths raid four places in Tamil Nadu

In connection with the case, the officials carried out a search operation at Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Bethaniyapuram and Mehaboopalayam in Madurai.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:47 AM

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a search operation on Sunday at four locations and seized properties from the houses of a suspected supporters of extremist organisation. A case had been registered against Mohammed Iqbal alias Senthil Kumar for sharing Facebook posts under headlines of Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu favouring ISIS, which allegedly provoked youth against democracy.

The NIA took over the case from the city police in April 2021. In connection with the case, the officials carried out a search operation at his house and his associates’ houses in Kazimar Street, K Pudur, Bethaniyapuram and Mahaboopalayam in Madurai.

The properties, including laptop, hard disks, mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards, pen drive and incriminating documents, had been seized from the four places. The search continued from 6 am to 1.30 pm. The search operation was also conducted at his associate houses to check if they also supported the extremists.

Comments

