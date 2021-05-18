STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep an eye on drug prices, govt told

The Bench wanted the government to show some dignity to the dead after one of the intervenors in the plea complained of the stacking of bodies in hospitals.

Published: 18th May 2021 05:52 AM

Kin of patients waiting to buy the drug at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering that private hospitals are charging huge amounts for Covid-19 treatment, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to check the prices of drugs administered to patients by private hospitals.

Taking note that Remdesivir was now being directly provided to private hospitals, the First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed: “While the drug is directly given to private hospitals, there must be a check on the price charged by the private hospitals.” The court also directed the government to look into the allocation of oxygen to private and government hospitals in the State.

Treatment of other patients

“While the State takes care of Covid-19 patients, the needs of other patients must also be addressed,” the court observed, after one Vaishnavi Jayakumar complained to the court on the lack of such facilities.The court also directed the State to follow certain guidelines in reporting Covid-19 deaths. “It is necessary that accurate numbers are indicated so that the allocation of drugs, oxygen, and vaccines can be made based on true figures.”

Dignity to the dead 

The Bench wanted the government to show some dignity to the dead after one of the intervenors in the plea complained of the stacking of bodies in hospitals. “In several cases, there appears to be a lack of dignity in how bodies are treated. All those concerned should make every endeavour to accord a level of dignity to the departed,” the Bench noted.Anticipating a third wave, it observed: “This area needs to be addressed so that there is a plan in place, should the pandemic divert its attention to children.” The Bench adjourned the plea to Thursday.

