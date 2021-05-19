STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Puducherry Congress MLA T Jayamurthy dies at 62 after suffering cardiac arrest

Jayamurthy was a two-time MLA from Ariyankuppam in 2001 (independent) and 2016 (Congress) and also contested another three elections unsuccessfully in 2006, 2011 and 2021

Published: 19th May 2021 04:44 PM

T Jayamurthy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Congress MLA T Jayamurthy passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 62 and is survived by his wife and two medico daughters.

While taking lunch, he suffered discomfort and collapsed in his house. He was rushed to Ariyankuppam Primary Health Centre, from where he was taken to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute where he passed away.

He hardly had any pulse and blood pressure and doctors tried to resuscitate him, but he passed away, hospital sources said. He was a cardiac patient and had undergone surgery last year. He also suffered from COVID-19 last year and recovered.

Jayamurthy was a two-time MLA from Ariyankuppam in 2001 (independent) and 2016 (Congress) and also contested another three elections unsuccessfully in 2006, 2011 and 2021. He also served as the Chairman of the Puducherry Planning Authority.

