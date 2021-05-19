STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Oxygen shortage: 3 to 7 Covid patients die at Madurai's GRH?

Minister P Moorthy along with MP Su Venkatesan rushed to hospital and stayed past midnight to make arrangements to bring in medical oxygen, say sources

Published: 19th May 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

Representational Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

MADURAI: At least three to seven Covid patients, who were on Oxygen support at the ICU, died during Monday midnight at Government Rajaji Hospital here due to Oxygen shortage, alleged the relatives of the patients. As per the latest guidelines, only patients who have saturation below 90 are admitted to government hospitals in the district. 

Of the 2,205 oxygen beds earmarked for Covid patients, 2,027 have been occupied and 178 are remaining vacant. Similarly, 758 of the 801 ICU beds have been occupied and 43 are remaining vacant, as on May 17 report. According to the family of patients undergoing treatment at GRH, there has been a shortage of oxygen since Sunday. “Pressure of oxygen supply was going down since Sunday evening and past midnight there was no oxygen supply at all. This caused breathlessness to many. After a gap of around 20 minutes, the supply resumed but the pressure was very low,” said Ramesh (name changed), attendant of a Covid patient.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff brought in oxygen cylinders. “But some patients, who are critical, needed high-pressure oxygen which could not be supported using cylinders,” he said, adding that a few attendants later made arrangements to bring in private cylinders to save their loved ones. They also complained that doctors only visit twice a day and were not available for round-the-clock service for critical patients.

Sources from GRH, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident but denied giving exact number of casualties.  They said Minister P Moorthy along with Madurai MP Su Venkatesan rushed to the hospital and stayed past midnight to make arrangements to bring in medical oxygen from private suppliers and manufacturing units. “Just a few minutes before the lorries arrived, the oxygen in the storage tank turned empty. We made alternative arrangements.

This could have turned to an incident of mass casualty but was prevented with timely intervention,” hospital sources said. Similarly, there was also a delay in the arrival of lorries from Chennai and other districts on Monday at noon. “They should have reached by noon but were delayed by three hours. However, as the tank was refilled the previous night, we were able to manage it,” sources added.

Speaking to media, GRH Dean J Sangumuni (before being transferred to Sivaganga) denied the allegations and said there was no casualty due to oxygen shortage. He added that they have enough cylinders in the backup and the hospital administration made alternative arrangements when there was a delay. Speaking to Express, MP Su Venkatesan said the allocation of medical oxygen to Madurai has been reduced recently and steps are being taken to bring adequate oxygen.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan tweeted that with the support of Tamil Diaspora, TN received 80 MT of oxygen, of which 20 metric tonnes were allocated to Madurai. He added the government was in pursuit of the goal of oxygen self-sufficiency for the Madurai by June.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen shortage Covid patients Madurai covid deaths second covid wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp