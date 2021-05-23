STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A quaint TN hamlet - Nariankonai - continues to evade Covid

In all likelihood, the Covid could be this century’s World War, and few have been completely spared of the pandemic’s myriad blows.

Published: 23rd May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Nariankonai hamlet in Thiruvallur district | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

TIRUVALLUR: In all likelihood, the Covid could be this century’s World War, and few have been completely spared of the pandemic’s myriad blows. But strangely, one quaint hamlet nested in the lap of Eastern Ghats on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border has managed to keep the infection at bay.  

Nariankonai, just about 90 minutes drive from the State's capital Chennai, is unknown to many. Even the google maps doesn't recognise this village, which is home to 60 odd families and has a total population of about 500 people.

A view of Nariankona hamlet. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Villagers here grow their own vegetables, fruits, paddy and depend on abundantly available natural herbs in the nearby forest for medicine. Most villagers also rear cattle and poultry, which are the source for their daily protein. The village has a vehicle that is commonly used to transport their produce to Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai. 

Govindamma, a resident of Nariankona plucking vegetables from her farm. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

The New Indian Express visited the scenic Nariankonai hamlet on Friday afternoon after criss-crossing several other small villages en route. Fresh clean air, sweet smell of mangoes, chirping sound of birds, lush green farmland and foggy Allikulli hill range on the backdrop makes the village no less a tourist destination. The prehistoric stone age site - Gudiyam Caves - is about 7 km from the village and there is a trekking trail.

Close to nature, away from virus

Though the State government on Saturday announced complete lockdown till May 31 and experts emphasise on wearing masks even inside homes, none of these regulations apply here. There is no sense of panic or fear of the pandemic and the residents are in no rush to receive vaccination either. 60-year-old Raghavan, a local resident and former president of Placepalayam panchayat, told TNIE that not a single case of Covid has been reported in Nariankonai so far.

Assistant horiculture officer P Vijayakanth handing over vehicle pass to R Venu to transport vegetables to Koyambedu market. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

“Our quality of life is the primary reason. Though most of us still live in tiny huts with thatched roofs, we ensure our food and air is free of chemicals. We limit our interaction with outsiders. Both men and women toil in the farms and keep themselves healthy,” he added. 

The surprises don’t end there. Nariankonai does not have a mobile network. When their farm produce is ready for dispatch, a villager travels four kilometres away and places a call to Assistant Horticulture Officer P Vijayakanth.

The officer then travels 30 km from Tiruvallur district headquarters to Nariankonai with a list of buyers from Koyambedu market and arrange a vehicle pass to transport the produce. “Vijayakanth sir provides us seeds, seedlings and organic manure. He helped us set-up drip irrigation with 100 per cent government subsidy and is now motivating us to get organic farmers certification to get better returns for our produce," said R Venu, who is the most educated person in the village. Venu works as a lecturer in Tiruvallur's GRD College of Education.

Vijayakanth told TNIE that all villagers in Nariankonai are small farmers with land holding of less than two acres. “They use eco-friendly irrigation methods and respect nature. From the Horticulture Department, we provide them all the support they need,” he added. 

Now with the complete lockdown coming into effect, the villagers fear that they won’t be able to transport their vegetables to the market, and all the produce might perish. Still, with all their might and nature by their side, they resist the pandemic, which has brought the world to its knees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nariankonai COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp