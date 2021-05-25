Cauvery row: NGT forms panel to probe allegations of illegal construction at Mekedatu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal has appointed a joint committee to delve into allegations of unauthorised construction activity taking place in Mekedatu where the Karnataka government had proposed to construct a dam across the Cauvery River.

Acting on its own (suo motu) based on a news report published on April 15 this year, a bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Dr K Satyagopal directed the panel to submit a report on or before July 5.

"It is alleged in the newspaper report that some steps are being taken and materials have been collected near the proposed project area," the bench said.

Referring to the project being deferred twice by the Cauvery Water Management Authority in the past and lack of necessary clearances, the bench said, "We are satisfied that there arises a substantial question of environment, which requires the interference of this Tribunal. So, the matter is admitted."

ALSO READ | Chitradurga man on mission to bid dignified adieu to disowned Covid dead

"If the project is to be implemented without conducting Environmental Impact Assessment and without obtaining necessary clearance, if any required, then it will be an unauthorised act affecting the environment, then this Tribunal will get jurisdiction of interfering with the same," it said.

The bench directed the committee to see whether any construction activity has been started without obtaining clearances.

"If there is any construction made and if any damage has been caused to the environment, they are directed to assess the damage caused to the environment and environmental compensation payable by the respective authorities who are responsible for the same," the order said.

The bench also assigned the responsibility of providing necessary logistic support to the committee to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Department of Forests, Karnataka).

The bench has sent notices informing the same to the Union Environment Ministry, Department of Water Resources, Central Water Commission, Chief Secretaries of Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

