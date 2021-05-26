Indian Coast Guard on alert over oil spill threat after vessel catches fire off Lankan coast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard formations at Kochi, Chennai and Tuticorin are on alert after Sri Lankan authorities sought assistance to quell a fire that ignited on board MV X-Press Pearl, a container vessel anchored about nine nautical miles from Colombo port. The vessel is holding about 325 metric tons of fuel in its tanks, which is likely to pose an oil spill threat.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel en route from Hazira to Colombo and loaded with 1486 containers carrying about 25 tons of hazardous nitric acid and other chemicals was manned by 25 crew including five Indians when the incident occurred. All the crew have been evacuated, the release added.

The fire occurred on board the vessel off Colombo port last Thursday (May 20). It was reported to be brought under control with the help of port authorities by Friday. However, on Tuesday, the fire re-ignited after an explosion on board, reportedly due to the collapse of a few of the containers due to rough weather. About 8-10 containers are reported to have fallen overboard post explosion and fire, the release added.

Sri Lankan authorities have sought Indian Coast Guard assistance towards fire fighting and for augmenting pollution response measures in light of the oil spill. Upon government directives, ICGS Vaibhav, an offshore patrol vessel with external foam fire fighting and pollution response capabilities on maritime patrol, was diverted for assistance. Another Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel Vajra with similar capabilities for fire fighting and pollution response has also been deployed from Tuticorin.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard formations at Kochi, Chennai and Tuticorin are on standby for immediate assistance towards pollution response. The Coast Guard is in continuous coordination and communication with Sri Lankan authorities for the operation. Further, Coast Guard aircraft are being brought to Tuticorin from Chennai and Kochi for aerial surveillance and pollution response, the release added.