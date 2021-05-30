COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects health facilities at Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore

By Express News Service

ERODE: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Western districts, amid a steady decline in the rest of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inspected medical facilities in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore district and reviewed the treatment provided to the patients.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 'Car Ambulance' facility in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. At Erode and Tirupur he provided appointment orders to doctors and nurses who were appointed on temporary basis to work in COVID care facilities.

In Erode, Stalin inspected additional oxygen beds set up at Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. A temporary shed with 300 oxygen beds was inaugurated on Friday where oxygen facility will be provided using cylinders and concentrators.

The Chief Minister inspected the facility on Sunday. He also provided appointment orders to a few doctors and nurses. He also inquired doctors about the treatment being provided to the patients. Stalin also saw the plan for a permanent building with 400 beds at the cost of Rs 14 crore.

State Health minister Ma Subramanian, Housing minister S Muthusamy and Minister for Information & Publicity MP Swaminathan were also present. In Tiruppur, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Car-ambulance system in Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.

According to an official from the district administration, this new system in Tiruppur aims to help COVID patients receive quick access to transportation to health centres. It is available to patients in home quarantine who call the zonal-level volunteers, after which the free vehicle will arrive at their doorsteps.

Besides, it will also be used for patients to travel from screening centers to hospitals or COVID care centers. The service is aimed at reducing the wait time for 108 ambulance services, and will soon also help with oxygen as well.

Around 20 car ambulances will be dedicated to serve the COVID patients in Tiruppur district. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a 110 beds COVID care facility inside the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital premises.

The officials from the health department are planning on extending the service directly to the people like '108 ambulance service'. A total of six doctors and four doctors were offered appointment orders for temporary duty in Covid care facility.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur Lok Sabha MP K Subbarayan, Tiruppur district collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan were also present on the occasion.

Later Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Coimbatore, where he flagged off as many as 50 car ambulances to ferry Covid-19 patients to the health care centres on Sunday. The car ambulance model was earlier initiated in Chennai and mooted in Coimbatore to contain the spread of viral infection while transporting the patients.

Previously, he inspected the COVID wards at ESI Hospital here by donning personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and interacted with some positive patients. He will also chair a high-level meeting to review the control measures of four districts at Coimbatore Collectorate at around 4:40 pm on Sunday.