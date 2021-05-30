STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects health facilities at Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore

The chief minister inaugurated a 'Car Ambulance' facility in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts and provided appointment orders to doctors and nurses in Erode.

Published: 30th May 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin dons a PPE kit before visiting the COVID treatment ward at Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin dons a PPE kit before visiting the COVID treatment ward at Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital in Coimbatore. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Western districts, amid a steady decline in the rest of the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday inspected medical facilities in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore district and reviewed the treatment provided to the patients.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a 'Car Ambulance' facility in Tirupur and Coimbatore districts. At Erode and Tirupur he provided appointment orders to doctors and nurses who were appointed on temporary basis to work in COVID care facilities.

In Erode, Stalin inspected additional oxygen beds set up at Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai. A temporary shed with 300 oxygen beds was inaugurated on Friday where oxygen facility  will be provided using cylinders and concentrators.

The Chief Minister inspected the facility on Sunday. He also provided appointment orders to a few doctors and nurses. He also inquired doctors about the treatment being provided to the patients. Stalin also saw the plan for a permanent building with 400 beds at the cost of Rs 14 crore. 

State Health minister Ma Subramanian, Housing minister S Muthusamy and Minister for Information & Publicity MP Swaminathan were also present. In Tiruppur, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Car-ambulance system in Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on Sunday morning.

According to an official from the district administration, this new system in Tiruppur aims to help COVID patients receive quick access to transportation to health centres. It is available to patients in home quarantine who call the zonal-level volunteers, after which the free vehicle will arrive at their doorsteps.

Besides, it will also be used for patients to travel from screening centers to hospitals or COVID care centers. The service is aimed at reducing the wait time for 108 ambulance services, and will soon also help with oxygen as well.

Around 20 car ambulances will be dedicated to serve the COVID patients in Tiruppur district. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a 110 beds COVID care facility inside the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital premises.

The officials from the health department are planning on extending the service directly to the people like '108 ambulance service'. A total of six doctors and four doctors were offered appointment orders for temporary duty in Covid care facility.

Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur Lok Sabha MP K Subbarayan, Tiruppur district collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan were also present on the occasion.

Later Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Coimbatore, where he flagged off as many as 50 car ambulances to ferry Covid-19 patients to the health care centres on Sunday. The car ambulance model was earlier initiated in Chennai and mooted in Coimbatore to contain the spread of viral infection while transporting the patients.

Previously, he inspected the COVID wards at ESI Hospital here by donning personal protective equipment (PPE) kit and interacted with some positive patients. He will also chair a high-level meeting to review the control measures of four districts at Coimbatore Collectorate at around 4:40 pm on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Tamil Nadu COVID Car ambulance MK Stalin COVID facilities
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp