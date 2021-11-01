STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railways pulling back concessions for senior citizens?

Published: 01st November 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as select trains are set to return with unreserved coaches from Monday, with the composition of regular trains of pre-Covid times, the Railways is yet to resume its concession for senior citizens.

The concession has been suspended since regular trains stopped operations on March 22 last year. With the Covid-19 pandemic receding and vaccination coverage increasing in most of the States, the Railways has resumed more than 90 per cent of pre-Covid trains in Southern Railway and a few other zones. However, the trains were running with reserved coaches.

Now, as lockdown restrictions have been relaxed in Tamil Nadu and in Kerala, the unreserved coaches of trains operated during day hours are set to resume so as to cater to office-goers. “When the trains are going to run with the same composition of pre-Covid period, the railways should treat them as regular trains and extend concessions for the elderly,” said B Siva Kumar, member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Madurai division.

However, officials from the Southern Railway said the trains having unreserved coaches are still being considered as reserved specials and that concessions are not allowed. “The railway board has not taken any policy decision yet on resuming the concessions,” said an official.

Naina Masilamani, member, DRUCC, Chennai division said protecting the elderly is a responsibility of the government and that the concession should never be considered as a freebie. “The delay is unacceptable and deplorable,” he added.

Edward Jeni, a passenger in Nagercoil said: “If the concession causes huge revenue loss, the railways should consider resuming concession at least only for sleeper class, second class and unreserved tickets. AC class travellers may be asked to pay full fare until the railways takes policy decision.”

Railways’ move a follow-up?

In the last two decades, multiple committees appointed for restructuring the railways administration have recommended withdrawing the concession for senior citizens and children. After much deliberation, in July 2016, the railways made elderly concession optional in while booking ticket.

A year later, in July 2017, the railways incorporated a few more changes in IRCTC, enabling the provision for passengers to give up partial and full concession of fare for senior citizens. Since March 2016, the railways has withdrawn the 50 per cent concession given for children aged between 5 and 12 while reserving tickets.

In the case of senior citizens, while women are eligible for 50 per cent concession, men can avail 40 per cent concession in all classes. The minimum age limit for a woman is 58 and a man is 60.

