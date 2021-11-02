Chota Bheem, Dora and Mickey receive kids

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With Chief Minister MK Stalin telling schools to give students a grand welcome, many institutions in Tiruchy came up with interesting ideas.

At Edamalaipatti Pudur Panchayat Union Primary School, people dressed as Chota Bheem, Dora and Mickey Mouse, welcomed students along with Nadhaswaram and Thavil. “Students have been very eager to come back to the school, and we have all safety precautions ready to welcome them,” said P Jayanthi, the headmistress.

The Subbaiah Memorial Middle School in Tennur started the day by breaking 101 coconuts.

A teacher said, “The reopening comes after a long wait of two years. We want the school to get even better than it used to be. Praying for a great and obstacle-less future, we started with the coconuts.”

The Piratiyur Panchayat Union Middle School crowned the early arriving students and performed aarthi for them. “Not a day went by without one of the students asking when the school would reopen. It is a long-awaited day for all of us in Piratiyur. How can we go ahead without celebrating the day?” a teacher noted.

Collector S Sivarasu visited the Adi Dravidar Welfare School in Milaguparai. He handed over bouquets and sweets to the students and interacted with them.

At least 3.12 lakh students from Classes 1 to 8 are said to be enrolled in schools in the district. From Classes 1 to 12, the number goes up to 4.88 lakh. As schools have been instructed to conduct classes on a shift basis, only half the strength attended classes on Monday. Many schools reported a shift-attendance over 90 per cent.