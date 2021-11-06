STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister N Kayalvizhi meets tribal student who cleared NEET

Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi on Friday met Malasar tribal student M Sangavi who cleared NEET 2021 at M Nanjappanur at Thirumalayampalayam.

Published: 06th November 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

M Sangavi with her mother. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi on Friday met Malasar tribal student M Sangavi who cleared NEET 2021 at M Nanjappanur at Thirumalayampalayam. She presented Sangavi with a laptop to facilitate her higher education. She also inspected the basic amenities in the village. Further, the minister told reporters that Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated the student on phone. She added that she has assured Sangavi that necessary help would be done. “We would visit the tribal settlements and meet the students to ensure education,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Kayalvizhi NEET tribal student
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp