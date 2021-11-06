Minister N Kayalvizhi meets tribal student who cleared NEET

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi on Friday met Malasar tribal student M Sangavi who cleared NEET 2021 at M Nanjappanur at Thirumalayampalayam. She presented Sangavi with a laptop to facilitate her higher education. She also inspected the basic amenities in the village. Further, the minister told reporters that Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated the student on phone. She added that she has assured Sangavi that necessary help would be done. “We would visit the tribal settlements and meet the students to ensure education,” she said.