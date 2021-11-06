STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop petrochemical project in Nagapattinam: Farmer association

Farmer association Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam opposed the petrochemical project proposed by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Nagapattinam district.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited at Oil Jetty Port Office in Nagapattinam district. (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmer association Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam opposed the petrochemical project proposed by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Nagapattinam district.

Farmers demanded the State government to stop the project and warned of widespread protest on failure to do so. Addressing mediapersons, on Friday, PR Pandian, General Secretary of the farmers’ association, said, “Around 50,000 farmers will lose their assets and livelihoods if the  petrochemical project comes up.” 

