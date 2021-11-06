Stop petrochemical project in Nagapattinam: Farmer association

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmer association Thamizhaga Kaviri Vivasaayigal Sangam opposed the petrochemical project proposed by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited in Nagapattinam district.

Farmers demanded the State government to stop the project and warned of widespread protest on failure to do so. Addressing mediapersons, on Friday, PR Pandian, General Secretary of the farmers’ association, said, “Around 50,000 farmers will lose their assets and livelihoods if the petrochemical project comes up.”