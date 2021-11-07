Three of a family die in road mishap near Kodaikanal

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Three persons of a same family, including a child, was dead in a road accident near Kodaikanal on Friday night. Police said Gokul an advocate from Thenoor near Samayanallur in Madurai, went on a trip along with his wife, Nandhini, children Dhanya and Karthi and his mother-in-law Azhagurani to celebrate Deepavali.

On Friday night, while they were returning home, Gokul lost the control of the vehicle near Adukkam due to poor visibility caused by rains and mist. The car then fell off into over 100-foot-deep gorge. While Nandhini, Dhanya and Azhagurani died on the spot, the other two sustained injuries and were admitted to Theni MCH.

