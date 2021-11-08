STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Severe flooding of roads, damages to crops after rains lash Puducherry for two days

Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a field visit of urban and rural areas and assessed the situation

Published: 08th November 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, Puducherry experienced flooding of roads, inundation of low-lying areas and damages to crops as rains lashed the Union territory in the last two days throwing life out of gear. In the last nine hours on Monday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, Puducherry registered 7.82 cm of rainfall, while till 8.30 am on Monday from 8.30 am on Sunday, it experienced 8.21 cm of rainfall.

Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, India Gandhi Statue, Sivaji Statue and Uzhavar Sandhai in the old bus stand area witnessed heavy flooding. At 9th cross in Rainbow Nagar, boats were pressed into service by social activists to move out people. A colony of Scheduled Caste residents in Villianur commune has been flooded, with water having entered the houses of some 17 families residing there.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy made a field visit of urban and rural areas and assessed the situation. Minister of Agriculture and Forests C Jayakumar visited the agricultural lands in the rain-hit areas of Bahur, Sivaranthagam, Upper Sathamangalam and Lower Sathamangalam. He commiserated with farmers who showed him their damaged crops and directed officials to provide necessary assistance to them.

Out of 84 tanks, 26 are at full capacity, said PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan who has been assessing the situation. The water level in Bahoor and Oussudu tanks, the two major water bodies in Puducherry, is almost at full capacity, while other smaller tanks also are reaching full capacity, he said. With the water level risen in the Then Penniyar and Sankarabarani, the rivers are in spate. The pathway on the anicut at Komandanmedu in Bahour has been closed down for the public by police. The Pillyarkuppam bed dam on Sankarani river is overflowing above 50 cm.

Secretary PWD and other officials have been directed to tackle the challenges posed by the rain, said Lakshminarayanan. The irrigation division of the PWD has been pumping out water from low-lying areas. Cuts have been made on roads at Indira Gandhi square to drain out the flood waters, he said. The damages on Sellipet bed dam have been addressed temporarily with sand bags and the Sitheri shutter opened to let out excess water. Engineers are monitoring the situation round the clock and giving updates, he said. People living on the banks of rivers and tributaries have been alerted, so also the fishermen in coastal villages.

However, there has been no power outage due to the rains at any place and the power supply has been well maintained due to the department’s preparedness for the monsoons, said Home Minister A Namassivayam, also holding the power portfolio.

Control rooms were operating at the revenue department to attend to any assistance by the people. The Puducherry government has already declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday and Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition R Siva said that some huts have been damaged in his Villianur constituency and urged the government to provide relief of Rs 20,000 to each of the rain-affected families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry rain
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp