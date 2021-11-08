STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tribals near Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Tiger Reserve get land deeds at last

As Kallar was prone to landslides, the tribal people were asked to stay temporarily in Thaimudi, but the buildings lacked toilets and drinking water supply.

Published: 08th November 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil  Balaji distributes pattas

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil  Balaji distributes pattas. (Photo| Twitter)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After two and half years of struggle, 21 tribal families in Kallar near Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are a jubilant lot as the State government on Sunday issued pattas to them.

On August 9, which was celebrated as International Day for World Indigenous People, The New Indian Express highlighted the plight of Kadar tribes who were forced to move from Kallar to tea estate quarters at Thaimudi.

As Kallar was prone to landslides, the tribal people were asked to stay temporarily in Thaimudi, but the buildings lacked toilets and drinking water supply. 

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs took note of the The New Indian Express article and sought a report from the Principal Secretary to Adi Dravidar and Tribal Development, Government of TN who in turn directed Coimbatore Collector GS Sameeran to look into the issue.

MG Ganesan Deputy Director of ATR said "The district level committee was headed by the Collector and I, Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare officer along with three representatives. Of the 15 evidences to establish that Kadars lived in Theppakulamedu, two convinced us beyond doubt. Also, a 90-year-old woman testified that tribals lived in the land before 2005."

On Sunday, Electricity Minister V Senthil  Balaji distributed pattas for 1.5 cent to the families.

S Thanaraj, activist and State Coordinator of Ekta Parishad of Tamil Nadu, thanked The New Indian Express for taking up the cause of the tribe. "Of the 23 tribal families, 21 received pattas. This is a victory for the tribal people.  The pattas establishes the fact that tribals are indeed the sons of the soil," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valparai Anamalai Tiger Reserve Tamil Nadu government World Indigenous People Teibal rights Land deeds Pattas
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp