447 buildings in Tiruchy city found to be in precarious state

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns of building collapse from the monsoon rains, the Corporation had over the past few months served notice on the owners of 601 such structures in the city which were identified as unsafe for habitation. Following some of them being razed and residents in others being moved to safety, the number of such buildings in a precarious condition now stands at 447.

Among the four zones, Ponmalai has the highest number of buildings that are structurally weak. According to the Corporation, the zone has 162 such structures and their owners have been served notice.

Srirangam zone holds second place with 158 buildings. Officials said that the civic body had served notice on owners of all the 158 buildings and residents were also asked to vacate from some of them. At present, the count of such buildings in the zone stands at 108. "Residents had vacated from three buildings, and 47 structurally unsafe buildings were demolished. Now, there are only 108 such buildings and our team is following up on the status of the remaining. We will take steps to ensure safety of the public," a senior officer said.

Similarly, 206 structurally weak buildings were identified in K Abhishekapuram zone and officials said their owners were served notice. Corporation officials of the zone had also filed police complaints against some of the building owners and the residents were also made to vacate. At present, the zone has 102 structurally weak buildings.

"Nearly 22 structurally weak buildings were demolished and the residents of another 46 were made to vacate. We had also filed police complaints against 23 buildings. Following the notice, 11 building owners undertook maintenance works. We will take action on the remaining owners. They will have to either strengthen the buildings or keep them vacant. If they have to be demolished, we will ensure so," a source said.

The fourth zone, Ariyamangalam, has 75 such buildings and notices have been served to all of them as well.

Top officials said that they will take stern action if the building owners ignore the notices served by the Corporation.