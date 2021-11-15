STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banana market slumps drastically in Namakkal

The Poovan variety which sold at Rs 15 in the recent past now sells at Rs 7 per kg and prices of all varieties have slumped by 50-60 per cent.

Banananas

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Though rain brought cheer to many, banana farmers are downcast as prices have drastically come down.

Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation state secretary G Ajeethan said, "Banana required nutrients and water in large quantity. However, there also exist issues such as low market realization, heavy wind, damage, diseases and pests. More than 12 varieties, including the popular Cavendish and Poovan, are grown in nearly one lakh hectares across the State. Twenty five per cent of our sales depend on metropolitan cities. The market has collapsed due to the recent downpour and is likely to remain that way until Sabarimala pilgrimage season starts. Farmers won't harvest in November."

The Poovan variety which sold at Rs 15 in the recent past now sells at Rs 7 per kg, he said, adding that prices of all varieties have slumped by 50-60 per cent.

Ajeethan said the Covid-19 pandemic brought down the prosperity of banana growers who have suffered heavy losses in the past two years. "The State and Union governments have not even given any compensation so far. However, we are able to sustain and manage our livelihood only because the State government waived off crop loans," he said.

About 30-35 per cent of the yield is lost before the produce is taken to the market; he said and reasoned that was why the farmers were forced to settle for at least a low price. He suggested that introducing pack house system could be the only solution to ensure the farmers got a good price.

Another farmer, S Subramanian, said, "In Namakkal district, Paramathy Velur market is the hub for banana farmers as traders from various parts of the country visit the market. However, due to incessant rains, nobody visited the market for the last couple of weeks. Hope they come back soon."

Horticulture department sources told TNIE, "In Namakkal district, banana cultivation area is less than 2,000 hectares and so the government is not keen to implement the packhouse system. However, based on the farmers' request, we have sent a proposal in this regard."

