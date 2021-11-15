Make Tamil an official language: CM MK Stalin to Union government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded that the Union government take steps to make Tamil one of the official languages of the country. His speech was read in the Southern Zonal Council meeting held at Tirupati on Sunday. In the meeting, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi participated and read the speech on behalf of Stalin.

According to a statement, the CM stated that the unprecedented havoc caused by rains was the reason for his absence and he had to monitor relief work and redress the grievances of the affected people. Underlining that Tamil was the first language of India to be accorded official recognition as ‘classical language,’ he urged the Centre to declare Tamil as one of the official languages of the country.

The Centre should take steps to declare Thirukkural as ‘National Book’ as its secular couplets are considered capsules of wisdom, the CM added. Stalin said that with an installed capacity of 4,692 MW, TN also has huge potential to further harness offshore wind energy.

