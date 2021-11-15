Use of banned ILT vaccine in Palladam poultry farms a cause for concern

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A section of veterinarians allege that many poultry farms in Palladam are using the Infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) vaccine, which is banned in the country, as an immunity booster for chicken with an eye on quick profits. Experts however warn that repeated use of vaccines would result in the death of the birds.

The poultry industry in western Tamil Nadu is estimated to be worth over Rs 4,000 crore, and Palladam alone has about 5,000 farms which lakhs of chicken to Coimbatore, Erode, Dindigul and Tiruppur daily. To protect chickens from diseases, many veterinary vaccines are used. But there are allegations that many poultry farms are using the banned ILT vaccine as an immunity booster, and rope in local veterinarians to administer it.

Explaining the danger, a veterinarian, on condition of anonymity, said, "Infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) vaccine is banned in India. It is an attenuated vaccine, meaning it is made using pathogens whose virulence is inactivated in laboratories. Researchers neutralise infectious agents by using them on multiple hosts such as humans and animals. However, using the agent on a particular host repeatedly could increase its resistance to the host's immune system."

President of the Palladam chapter of Broiler Coordination Committee A Rajendran said, "We are not aware of the use of ILT vaccines by members. Some may be using them without realising the adverse effect. We will organise awareness camps on the dangers of such vaccines."

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Dr Parivendan said, "The use of ILT is less prevalent in India, with only a few cases reported in south India. Besides, the vaccine does not come under the permitted list of vaccines for chicken. Besides, ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI) have already developed a vaccine for ILT disease. However, they are yet to be made available for public use. However, importing a banned vaccine without the approval of the Union ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying is an offence. We will inspect the poultry farms. Members of the public can also complain to us if they come across the issue."

What is ILT?

Infectious laryngo tracheitis (ILT) is a respiratory disease in chickens. The infection is caused by alphaherpesvirus, which causes severe puncturing of internal organs resulting in death.

No spread of ILT infection

Dr Mathivannan, Head, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) Veterinary Research Centre in Tiruppur, said ''Though it is a serious infection, no spread of ILT infection was reported from chicken to humans in India."