Re-postmortem ordered on fisher's body allegedly killed by Lankan Navy

The Madurai Bench on Tuesday ordered re-postmortem on the body of Rajkiran, a Pudukkottai fisherman who died last month after his boat was allegedly hit by a Sri Lankan vessel.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench on Tuesday ordered re-postmortem on the body of Rajkiran, a Pudukkottai fisherman who died last month after his boat was allegedly hit by a Sri Lankan vessel.

Hearing a petition by Rajkiran’s wife Brunda, Justice GR Swaminathan noted that though an autopsy was reportedly conducted on the body at Jaffna Medical College, a report had not been furnished to his family.

He directed the Kottaipattinam police and Manamelkudi tahsildar to exhume Rajkiran’s body on Thursday. A re-postmortem examination should be conducted on the spot itself, he added. He also permitted the petitioner’s counsel to depute an independent forensic expert to be present during the autopsy process. 

