Heavy rains lash Puducherry, holiday announced for schools and colleges

Heavy rains lashed Puducherry and its suburbs inundating low-lying areas,  flooding drains and canals and resulting in water logging on roads.

Published: 18th November 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rain

Puducherry experienced 36.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Nov 18, 2021. (Representational image | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has experienced 36.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday as rains continue to batter the Union Territory.

Heavy waterlogging was seen at the Indira Gandhi statue, Rainbow Nagar and other areas. An electric pole fell on the ECR road at Shivaji statue, following which the road was closed for traffic for some time before the power supply was disconnected and the pole subsequently removed.

A tree got uprooted at Uppalam and fell on the Ambedkar Salai. It was removed by Pondicherry Municipality workers along with Fire Service Personnel.

Puducherry Education minister A Namassivayam has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions of the UT on Thursday.

