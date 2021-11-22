Nine more express trains get unreserved coaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after converting reserved special trains into regular trains, Southern Railway announced that unreserved coaches will be restored in nine pairs of express trains from November 25.

The trains are Madurai-Punalur Express, Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express, Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Ernad Express, Chennai Egmore-Karaikudi Pallavan Superfast Express, Chennai Egmore-Madurai Vaigai Superfast Express, Tambaram-Nagercoil Antyodaya Superfast Express, Chennai Central-Coimbatore Intercity Superfast Express, Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express, and Mangalore Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express, said the Railways.

The trains will have two to four general coaches in both directions, and a second class sitting express fare structure. Whenever they run as superfast trains, an extra fare will be levied. Now, 13 express trains are being operated with general class coaches.

The Southern Railway’s data centre at Chennai changed the fare of 86 festival trains originating from Southern Railway and South Western Railway. The reduction in fare came into effect on November 13. The Southern Railway also completed the renumbering of 314 trains that originate in TN, Puducherry, Kerala, and other neighbouring states between November 13 and 21.