STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jai Bhim: Nomadic tribes gather in Madurai collectorate to thank actor Suriya

Around 50 members of various tribal communities including Kattunayakan, Sholaga, Adiyan, Kanikkar gathered in solidarity of the actor. 

Published: 23rd November 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

A poster of Jai Bhim featuring Suriya

A poster of Jai Bhim featuring Suriya

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing gratitude to actor Suriya for bringing to light the plight of tribals living in Tamil Nadu through his recent film Jai Bhim, nomadic tribes gathered at the Collectorate, on Monday holding snakes and rats, symbolic of the movie.

Around 50 members of various tribal communities including Kattunayakan, Sholaga, Adiyan, Kanikkar gathered in solidarity of the actor. 

“Through the film, the very existence of tribal communities and their deplorable living conditions are exposed to the world. For that, we are immensely thankful to the actor,” said President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Nomads Federation MR Murugan.

Referring to the actor receiving backlash from the Vanniyar community for allegedly hurting their sentiments, he said nearly 20 lakh tribals in TN will stand by him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suriya Tamil Nadu Jai Bhim
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp