Jai Bhim: Nomadic tribes gather in Madurai collectorate to thank actor Suriya

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing gratitude to actor Suriya for bringing to light the plight of tribals living in Tamil Nadu through his recent film Jai Bhim, nomadic tribes gathered at the Collectorate, on Monday holding snakes and rats, symbolic of the movie.

Around 50 members of various tribal communities including Kattunayakan, Sholaga, Adiyan, Kanikkar gathered in solidarity of the actor.

“Through the film, the very existence of tribal communities and their deplorable living conditions are exposed to the world. For that, we are immensely thankful to the actor,” said President of Tamil Nadu Tribal Nomads Federation MR Murugan.

Referring to the actor receiving backlash from the Vanniyar community for allegedly hurting their sentiments, he said nearly 20 lakh tribals in TN will stand by him.