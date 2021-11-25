Puducherry govt launches online facility for regularisation of unapproved plots, layouts

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government has introduced online regularisation of individual plots in unapproved layouts situated outside the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) areas in Puducherry and Karaikal. Chief Minister N Rangasamy launched the facility on Thursday.

As a one-time measure, the scheme for regularisation of unapproved layouts and unapproved sub-divisions, where any or all plots are sold and registered on or before January 30, 2017 and situated outside the CDP in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, was brought into effect through a government order on October 20, 2017.

Under this scheme, the regularisation order is issued after collecting the applications and prescribed fee and charges. Hitherto, receipt and processing of applications, collection of fee and issue of regularisation order was done manually. Thereafter the Puducherry Planning Authority (PPA) started collecting applications till January 20, 2020.

In order to speed up the process of issue of regularisation order for individual plots and avoid human intervention, an online system has been developed by PPA and Karaikal Planning Authority with the technical support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) Puducherry.

Henceforth, the entire process of issue of regularisation orders for individual plots situated in unapproved layouts, receipt and processing of applications, payment of fee and issue of regularisation order will be made online, according to a release from PPA. This will ensure transparency in processing the applications. Application of regularisation of individual plots may be submitted online through the website: https://obps.py.gov.in

A Vikrant Raja, Secretary to Government (Town Planning), S Mahalingam, Chief Town Planner, Dev Ratna Shukla, State Informatics Officer & DDG NIC, and other officials were present on the occasion.