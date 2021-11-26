Rains pound Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy downpour and the consequent waterlogging disrupted normal life in several parts of the state including Chennai on Friday.

Rain and thundershowers lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts. Twenty-one districts have declared a holiday for educational institutions in the wake of heavy rainfall.

The low-lying areas in the city remain marooned as the city has been witnessing intermittent, heavy rains since last night. The southern districts as well reported heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts after heavy rains pounded the state leading to inundation and waterlogging. Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Puduokottai, and Nagapattinam districts are facing severe rains with roads and rails being submerged in water, sources said.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management minister KSSR Ramachandran told media persons that between October 1 to November 26, a total of 580.84 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state which is 70 percent above the normal rainfall of 341.33 mm.

He said two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are in standby mode for deployment in Chengalpett while one unit will head for Kancheepuram.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels. Under its influence, widespread rainfall will be witnessed over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday. A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 29. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours, the IMD noted.

According to Skymet Weather, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move in the west northwest direction to the Tamil Nadu coast. A trough is extending from this system to North Tamil Nadu. Another cyclonic circulation is over the North of Pakistan and adjoining areas. A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea around November 29 and is expected to become more marked in the subsequent days.

Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) said that rains would pick up in the districts between Chennai and Cuddalore on Friday night and Saturday morning. He said Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district recorded a historic 300 mm rainfall.

"Rain continues down south in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli. With Chembarabakkam and Tambaram and Shollinganallur have almost hit a century. Nagapattinam has got close to a double century. So many 100 mm across the state across many districts," he said.

The districts between Chennai and Nagapattinam would receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rains are also possible in the delta districts and Ramanathapuram.

"So Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Chenagalpet, Tiruvannamalai eastern parts, Kallakuruchi, Ariyalur, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai are all in firing zone with the areas close to the coast from Chennai to Cuddalore will be very ideal locations for very heavy rains," Pradeep John added.

The heavy rainfall threat for the entire North TN to South TN coastal remains for next 3-4 days, he said.

According to IMD, the amount of rainfall recorded (7 cm or more) in the 24 hours ending on Friday morning are Kayapattinam-31, Thoothukudi-27, Tiruchendur-25, Srivaikuntam-18, Kulasekarapattinam-16, Vaippar-15, Ottapadiram and Satankulam-12 each, Kadambur and Maniyachi-9 each, Nagapattinam-19, Tirupoondi-8, Labbaikudikadu-11, Agaram Seegoor-10, Tiruvayaru-12, Peravurani-11, Budalur-10,

Karaikal-12, Palayamkottai-11, Manimutharu-9, Papanasam-8, Tirupuvanam-11, Sivaganga-10, Tirupathur-8, Chembarabakkam-9, Tiruvarur-10, Nannilam-9, Trichy: Marungapuri-8, Sattur-11, Vembakottai-10, Mettupatti-8, Pulipatti and Sholavandam-7 each, Avudayarkoil-8, Dindigul-10, Odanchatram and Palani-8 each, Natham-7, KVK Kattukuppam-9, Pelandurai-12, Srimushnam-11, Vepur-8; Chengalpattu: Satyabam-9, Thiruvananthapuram-7 and Port Blair-7.