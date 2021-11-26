STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains pound Tamil Nadu, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days

Widespread rainfall will be witnessed over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days, says IMD.

Published: 26th November 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Rains

A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Heavy downpour and the consequent waterlogging disrupted normal life in several parts of the state including Chennai on Friday. 

Rain and thundershowers lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts. Twenty-one districts have declared a holiday for educational institutions in the wake of heavy rainfall.

The low-lying areas in the city remain marooned as the city has been witnessing intermittent, heavy rains since last night. The southern districts as well reported heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts after heavy rains pounded the state leading to inundation and waterlogging. Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Puduokottai, and Nagapattinam districts are facing severe rains with roads and rails being submerged in water, sources said.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management minister KSSR Ramachandran told media persons that between October 1 to November 26, a total of 580.84 mm rainfall has been recorded in the state which is 70 percent above the normal rainfall of 341.33 mm.

He said two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are in standby mode for deployment in Chengalpett while one unit will head for Kancheepuram.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts and strong northeasterly winds are prevailing over the Tamil Nadu coast and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh at lower levels. Under its influence, widespread rainfall will be witnessed over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) are very likely over Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar, along and off south Tamil Nadu coast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday and Saturday. A Low-Pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea around November 29.  It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours, the IMD noted.

WATCH |

According to Skymet Weather, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move in the west northwest direction to the Tamil Nadu coast. A trough is extending from this system to North Tamil Nadu. Another cyclonic circulation is over the North of Pakistan and adjoining areas. A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea around November 29 and is expected to become more marked in the subsequent days.

Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) said that rains would pick up in the districts between Chennai and Cuddalore on Friday night and Saturday morning. He said Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi district recorded a historic 300 mm rainfall.  

"Rain continues down south in Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli.  With Chembarabakkam and Tambaram and Shollinganallur have almost hit a century. Nagapattinam has got close to a double century. So many 100 mm across the state across many districts," he said.

The districts between Chennai and Nagapattinam would receive heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rains are also possible in the delta districts and Ramanathapuram. 

"So Cuddalore, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Chenagalpet, Tiruvannamalai eastern parts, Kallakuruchi, Ariyalur, Karaikal, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chennai are all in firing zone with the areas close to the coast from Chennai to Cuddalore will be very ideal locations for very heavy rains," Pradeep John added.

The heavy rainfall threat for the entire North TN to South TN coastal remains for next 3-4 days, he said.

According to IMD, the amount of rainfall recorded (7 cm or more) in the 24 hours ending on Friday morning are Kayapattinam-31, Thoothukudi-27, Tiruchendur-25, Srivaikuntam-18, Kulasekarapattinam-16, Vaippar-15, Ottapadiram and Satankulam-12 each, Kadambur and Maniyachi-9 each, Nagapattinam-19, Tirupoondi-8, Labbaikudikadu-11, Agaram Seegoor-10, Tiruvayaru-12, Peravurani-11, Budalur-10,
Karaikal-12, Palayamkottai-11, Manimutharu-9, Papanasam-8, Tirupuvanam-11, Sivaganga-10, Tirupathur-8, Chembarabakkam-9, Tiruvarur-10, Nannilam-9, Trichy: Marungapuri-8, Sattur-11, Vembakottai-10, Mettupatti-8, Pulipatti and Sholavandam-7 each, Avudayarkoil-8, Dindigul-10, Odanchatram and Palani-8 each, Natham-7, KVK Kattukuppam-9, Pelandurai-12, Srimushnam-11, Vepur-8; Chengalpattu: Satyabam-9, Thiruvananthapuram-7 and Port Blair-7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rainfall Tamil Nadu NDRF Skymwet Weather Pradeep Kumar
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp