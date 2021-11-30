STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As many as 106 people died in the recent rains in Tamil Nadu, says revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh receive heavy rainfall.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The death toll due to the recent rains in the state has been put at around 106. Moreover, 20,836 people who were affected by the rains have been sheltered in 279 relief camps across the state, said Tamil Nadu minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran.

The minister reportedly said that as many as 1,139 huts and 189 houses were damaged and 209 cattle and 5,600 chickens have died in the last 24 hours. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a likely emergence of a low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours and its intensification into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal around December 3. 

As a result, isolated extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 1 and over coastal Odisha on December 4, very heavy rainfall over Andaman & over Gujarat region, north Madhya Maharashtra & north Konkan on December 2, over Gangetic West Bengal on December 4, over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 3 and 4.

In the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, Veerapandi in Theni district of Tamil Nadu received 12 cm rainfall while Seetharamapuram in Andhra Pradesh received 11 cm rainfall. The other centres in Tamil Nadu to receive above 7 cm rainfall are, Tirupuvanam-10, Ambasamudram, Manimutharu-8 each, Papanasam-9, Toothukudi, Kayalpattinam-9, Uthiramerur-9 and Mandapam and Paramakudi-8 each,

