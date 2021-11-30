STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three special trains to run to Nagercoil, Kollam

Ahead of Christmas and Sabarimala season, three fully reserved special trains will operate from Chennai to Nagercoil and Kollam. Advance reservations were opened online. 

Railway line

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Ahead of Christmas and Sabarimala season, three fully reserved special trains will operate from Chennai to Nagercoil and Kollam. Advance reservations were opened online. 

The Chennai Central - Kollam Reserved Special Fare train will leave Central at 4 pm and reach Kollam at 8.30 am the next day. The train will run on December 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and January 7, 10, 12 & 14 next year. On the return, the train will leave Kollam at 11.30 am and reach Central at 4 am the next day. It will ply from Kollam on December 5, 12, 19, 26 and January 2, 9, 11, 13 & 16 next year.

The Chennai Egmore - Nagercoil Reserved Superfast Special Fare will leave Egmore at 3.30 pm on December 23 and reach Nagercoil at 4.20 am the next day. The return train will leave Nagercoil at 3.10 pm on December 24 and reach Egmore at 5.20 am on 25. 

Nagercoil - Tambaram Reserved Superfast Special Fare will leave Nagercoil at 7.30 pm on December 26 and reach Tambaram at 7.55 am on 27 The return will leave Tambaram at 4 pm on December 27 and reach Nagercoil at 4.20 am. 
 

