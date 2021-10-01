Thoothukudi: Mother, five others booked for selling baby for Rs 3 lakh

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A case was registered against a 28-year-old woman and five others for allegedly selling a baby boy. Sources said S Jebamalar (28), the mother of the baby, got married to one R Manikandan of Kothanar Colony in 2019.

“She walked out of the marriage after some time and started living separately with her baby. However, Manikandan failed to find his son when he visited Jebamalar’s house a few days ago,” sources added.

In his police complaint, Manikandan claimed Jebamalar sold the baby for Rs 3 lakh with the help of a broker, Jesudass of Thalamuthunagar. He also requested the police to rescue the baby. The SIPCOT police registered a case against Jebamalar, Jesudass, and four others — S Antony, Kiruba, Selvaraj, and Daniel — under Section 81 of The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

SP S Jeyakumar said a special team has been formed to trace the baby and the suspects. “We hope they will be caught in a day or two,” he added.