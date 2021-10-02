STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: 17 lakh palmyra seeds sown in 12 hours

Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Authority KJ Praveenkumar said the campaign’s aim was to spread public awareness. 

Palmyra trees, Palm trees

Photo of palmyra trees used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As the first Massive visionary move of the Palmyra project Ramanathapuram district, on Friday within 12 hours of duration a total of 17,71,840 Palmyra Palm Seeds were planted by the distict administration in 993 different locations in all the 429 Village Panchayats of the district. The attempt has taken its accreditation from Elite World Records LLC United States, Asian Records Academy (UAE), India Records Academy which is certified as the World Record (250 words) Vinodh Arulappan

More than 1,45,245 female employees of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Program have collected 17,71,840 seeds which weighed 3,26,335 kilograms of Palmyra Palm Seeds. Speaking on the attempt, K J Praveenkumar, Additional COllector (Devlopment)/Project Director, DRDA said "In order to create awareness among the public about the importance of Palmyra Palm trees the District Administration decided to present this Visionary Project of our Chief Minister as a World Record which will envisage a lot of awareness"

The project has taken its accreditation from Elite World Records LLC United States, Asian Records Academy (UAE), India Records Academy and Tamilan Book of Records which is certified as the World Record in the category "Most Palmyra Palm Seeds Planted at Multiple Locations in 12 Hours". Ameet K. Hingorani, Senior Adjudicator, Elite World Records, Dr.B Siva Kumaran, Senior Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy, Dr. M Santha Ram, Adjudicator, Asian Records Academy, P.Jeganathan, Associate Editor, India Records Academy, K.S.KarthikKanagaraju, Records Manager, India Records Academy and Dr.B.Bala Subramaniyan, Senior Records Manager, Tamilan Book of Records were present and ratified the Project and Certified this as a world record.

Further, a provisional world record certificate was conferred to J.U.Chandrakala, I.A.S., District Collector and to the Additional Collector (Development).

