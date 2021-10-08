STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2,631 schools in TN have only one teacher: UNESCO

Report claims most such schools are in the state’s rural areas

Published: 08th October 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Students of a north Chennai school during their interval | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of 59,152 schools (all management) in Tamil Nadu, 2,631 have just one teacher. Though the figure is only four per cent, it has raised concern among academicians since almost 87 per cent of these single-teacher schools are in rural areas. 

This was revealed by UNESCO in its ‘No Teacher, No Class: State of Education Report for India-2021’. 
“If these figures are true, then it’s very disturbing as the State government has been claiming there are no single-teacher schools in the State,” said Prince Gajendra Babu, General Secretary of Platform for Common School System. 

Andrew Sesuraj, convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch, said: “One can clearly imagine the quality of education imparted in one-teacher schools. How can one teacher manage all the classes and administrative tasks?” 

Despite repeated attempts, the school education department officials could not be reached. The report pointed out that this is also a violation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates a Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) of 30:1 for primary grades 1 to 5 and 35:1 for upper primary grades of 6 to 8.

On school infrastructure, the report says only 24 per cent of schools in Tamil Nadu have access to the internet, while only one per cent  have availability of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories. According to the report, around 61 per cent of schools in Tamil Nadu have library facility, which is not very impressive. Neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry have library facilities at 88 per cent of their schools.

In India, a significant share of teachers in the pre-primary, primary and upper-primary levels possess neither an academic degree from a college (a graduate or a postgraduate degree) nor a professional degree (such as a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or a certificate in basic teachers training), it said. 

According to the report, 1.96 per cent pre-primary teachers are under-qualified in Tamil Nadu, while in primary and upper primary it is 0.54 per cent and 0.50 per cent respectively. What, however, remains a cause of concern is that in secondary and higher secondary level also at least 0.24 and 0.13 per cent teachers are under-qualified.

Gajendra Babu said the recruitment of under-qualified teachers in government schools is quite impossible in Tamil Nadu as there is a proper selection procedure based on their education qualification. The findings in the report, ‘State of the Education Report for India-2021’, are largely based on analysis of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) data.

No seat belt in privately arranged vehicles?
The ‘National Study on Safe Commute to School’, carried out by SaveLIFE Foundation and Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) after the outbreak of Covid-19, highlights the absence of safety tools in privately arranged vehicles in Chennai. Ninety per cent of the respondents in Chennai claimed their privately arranged vehicle did not have seat belts. The study also underscored the absence of cycling paths and footpaths near schools in the State 

In Chennai, about 48% of the parents and 33% of the children using privately arranged vehicles claimed rash driving by the driver

(Source: National Study on Safe Commute to School)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Tamil Nadu TN schools
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp