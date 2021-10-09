STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Storage jar, roof tile discovery hint of once-flourishing trade at Porpanaikottai

Archaeologists stated the discoveries as important as they help to know more about the civilisations that existed in the region.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In what may establish Porpanaikottai in the district to have once been a prosperous region with flourishing trade, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a storage jar, which is stated to have been in use in Rome and Spain, and imbrex, a roofing tile, at the fort in the region.

A Manikandan, the founder of Archaeological Research Forum, said that the discoveries are “extremely important” as they prove the Porpanaikottai Fort to have been prosperous, with a possibility of flourishing trade.

"We have found an amphora-like jar at the fort. An amphora is a type of container which is usually used to send packages by land or sea. The jar was used for liquid storage. Such amphoras have been found in Rome and Spain, and olive oil and wine would be delivered in these containers. Such jars have been found in Gujarat, Kerala , Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karur. With further studies, this may prove that people at Porpanaikkottai used to export medicines or other liquids to other countries. It definitely proves that they had a connection outside," Manikandan added. Amphoras are made of clay.

Mentioning about the other important finding, the imbrex, Manikandan said that the roof tile is similar to the ones discovered at Adichanallur in Thoothukudi district.

"The type of tiles is called imbrices. The imbrex and tegula were roof tiles used in ancient Roman architecture for a good roof covering. These tiles might have been brought from Rome. We need further study to identify the materials," he said.

Archaeologists stated the discoveries as important as they help to know more about the civilisations that existed in the region. Manikandan hopes for government funding for future excavations in areas like Aranmanai Medu in Pudukkottai.

The fresh findings at Porpanaikottai will now be sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Excavations were carried out by the Tamil Nadu Open University at Porpanaikkottai in August. The first phase was completed in September. The latest discoveries are an extension to those efforts.

