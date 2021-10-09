STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruvallur youth saves cattle from illegal slaughter

A 21-year-old youth from Tiruvallur helped rescue 16 buffaloes that were transported in a container truck for illegal slaughter on Thursday.

Published: 09th October 2021 06:08 AM

Buffaloes packed into a container without ventilation | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old youth from Tiruvallur helped rescue 16 buffaloes that were transported in a container truck for illegal slaughter on Thursday. Sai Vignesh, who intercepted the vehicle near Uthukkottai junction in Tiruvallur, said: “I was shocked to see so many bovines crammed into the rear compartment without any ventilation. Two buffaloes which were pregnant were found dead.”

The rest of the cattle were taken to the Almighty animal sanctuary, founded and maintained by Vignesh, and were being treated. The driver of the truck was arrested and the vehicle was seized. 

Vignesh started rescuing animals at the age of 15 during the Chennai floods, and established the sanctuary in 2019. “Before starting the sanctuary, I had 20 rescued dogs in my home,” said Vignesh. The sanctuary, run with the help of Vignesh’s friends, family, and volunteers, is now home to more than 80 animals including dogs, cattle and pigs. However, funds have dried up due to the pandemic.

“The situation has gotten worse now. Many donors stopped contributing and it’s become harder to meet the running expenses including staff salaries, food and medical expenses of animals. It comes to nearly Rs 2.5 lakh every month,” said Vignesh.

He further adds that he is barely managing the sanctuary expenses with money he earns from his part-time job, and seeks contributions to keep the shelter running. He can be contacted on 89393-20846.

