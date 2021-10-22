Madurai: Commuters drive on the road to trouble

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With monsoon fast approaching, Madurai corporation's move to fill potholes on roads with gravel to prevent water from getting stagnated has invited the ire of the commuters.

Speaking to TNIE, a commuter, J Ganapathi (32) pointed out instead of repairing the roads, gravel was filled in water-logging points of PTR Road, Tallakulam Perumal Temple road and parts of Marret streets, Ellis Nagar and Veli streets.

Suggesting that a wet mix of cement and gravel would have set a strong patch for the potholes, Ganapathi said, "Spreading gravel has only made the condition of the roads worse. On sunny days, the roads become more dusty. The gravels are also paving way for various accidents. When it rains, water will again get stagnated in the potholes."

Another resident, K Hemamalini, who earlier petitioned the civic body on the issue, said, "The very entrance of Madurai Corporation office in Tallakulam has no road since the works of the bridge began. Until a few days ago, the side entrance was locked for civic works leaving the public with no other option but to use the main entrance. A pathway was carved out at the entrance. However, not even a temporary road was laid there," she said, adding no action has been taken on her complaint.

Adding to it, M Kalyani said, "Many manholes in the middle of the roads are not even in height. Either they are above the road level or below it. The portion of the road around the outer ring of manhole caps often forms a pit creating an uneven surface, leading to back-breaking journeys."

Commenting on the complaints, Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan said, "We are expecting government approval this week for a proposal seeking to relay around 65 roads in city limits including Mahal Road, Marret streets and Ellis Nagar roads. The repair works would be completed in the next two months. Yet another proposal seeking `20 to `25 crore of additional amount is also to be submitted. This amount will cover the repair works of most of the city roads. Once the funds are allocated, the repair works will begin."

Further, around 300 manhole points have been identified and the officials concerned have been directed to look into the issue. "Other such points would be covered along with road repair works," he assured.